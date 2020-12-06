From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State’s chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has appointed and inaugurated new state executive members that would pilot the affairs of the association in the state.

Former chairman of the group, Isaac Onuka, while handing over to his successor, Kenneth Okafor, at a brief event held in Awka, the state capital, charged the new executive to take IPAC to higher heights.

The new chairman, Okafor, in his acceptance speech, carpeted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deregistering 74 political parties ‘illegally’ and praised the Court of Appeal for upturning the deregistration in their favour.

“I immensely thank the IPAC national executive, both past and present for their concerted effort in keeping IPAC as a united front politically, especially the current national chairman, Dr Okey Nwosu, for his doggedness and being trailblazing pathfinder that is keeping the flag flying.

“However, we will not fail to thank God in no small measure through His instrumentality of humanity during the little distraction by INEC’s unconstitutional and ultra vires action of deregistering 74 political parties.

“This unilateral action of INEC was recently overturned by the Court of Appeal during their unanimous, resounding judgement by a sagacious 5-man panel of jurists ably led by President of the Court of Appeal which returned the 74 deregistered political parties”, Okafor said.

Okafor also commended the immediate past state executive members led by Isaac Onuka “for their resilient efforts in keeping IPAC as one body despite all odds.”