Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Secretariat of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), in Abuja, was said to have been burgled by some unknown “thugs” accompanied by ex officials of IPAC, who invaded the office and damage some office items.

The unknown thugs were said to have gained entry into the head office of IPAC located at Area 3, Garki, Abuja, in the early hours of Friday.

IPAC National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, pointed fingers at Peter Ameh, Chukwudi Ezeobika, Emeka lgwe and others who, he said, in concert with some thugs broke into IPAC National Secretariat in Abuja and held a hurried event and disappeared.

The statement reads: “On early hours of Friday morning, Peter Ameh, Chukwudi Ezeobika, Emeka lgwe and others in concert with some thugs broke into IPAC National Secretariat in Abuja and held a hurried event there and disappeared.

“IPAC National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa was contacted immediately as he and his team were yet to arrive the Council’s secretariat at the time, thus making it easy for them to perpetuate their act of breaking into the secretariat.

“Before the authentic leadership of IPAC led by Dr. Nzenwa could get to the secretariat, they have left. This is a clear act of thuggery. Howbeit, the situation is under control. All IPAC members across the country should remain calm as Dr. Nzenwa’s leadership is still in charge of the Council and its national secretariat.

“All stakeholders are advised to remain calm, especially registered political parties and ignore desperate politicians who appreciate no value in proper conduct and the laws of the country.”

When contacted, Peter Ameh, said he never burgled the office as alleged by Dr. Nzenwa,

because he is the rightful occupant of the building as recognized by the landlord.

He asked: “How can I invade office that I rented by myself? For record purposes, I rented the office building and employed all the staff there. The rent expired on Saturday, 4th September, and my reason for going there was to handover the property to the new executives.

“As a matter of fact, I am still in court with the landlord over the tenancy of the property. Journalists were there long before I came and there was not forceful entry. The doors were opened when myself and other colleagues came. So, my coming can’t be described as invasion.”