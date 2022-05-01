The Inter Party Advisory Council

(IPAC) has rejected the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) proposal that political parties should make drug integrity test part of the screening requirement for aspirants seeking to contest political offices in the 2023 general election. It described the proposal as outrageous, outlandish, preposterous, despicable and a deliberate attack on the sensibilities of lovers of democratic governance.

The National Chairman IPAC,Nigeria, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, in a release said: “The awkward proposal portrays politicians as drug addicts who must be certified fit to run for various elective offices by the agency. It is reprehensible and unacceptable.

According to him, “IPAC demands an apology from NDLEA, and strongly warns the anti-narcotic agency to desist from impugning on the character and integrity of politicians including those contesting for president who are patriotic, highly respected, well accomplished statesmen and women with proven integrity. There should be a limit to rascality in the discharge of public duties.”

He noted that “it is amazing that Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd) who lacks the audacity to make similar proposal to the nation’s armed forces that have on several occasions ‘accidentally bombed’ civilian settlements killing innocent citizens including children in the course of military operations to get ride of terrorists, insurgents, militants and bandits should target politicians who are working assiduously along with fellow compatriots to build a strong, virile, united, progressive, egalitarian and decent democratic nation. It is high time we began to show regard for the nation’s political leaders as obtainable in other democracies.

“IPAC strongly condemns drug abuse by misguided citizens and urges NDLEA to discharge its duties in tandem with the law establishing it. A nation is governed by the rule of law, not by impunity.