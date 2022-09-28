From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) says it is working assiduously with the state police command and other security agencies to mitigate any violent clashes ahead the electioneering in the state.

It also lauded the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani and other security chiefs over their efforts at ensuring that the peace of the state was sustained.

A statement by the IPAC Chairman, Chief Edwin Alor and Secretary, Hon. Elvis Ugwoke, after an interactive session between the Police, other security agencies and political party leaders in Enugu, Wednesday, the body said it would not hesitate to sanction any member flouting its code of conducts.

IPAC also urged all the political parties in the state to submit their campaign programmes to the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that this will forestall clashes.

The group called on its members to ensure issue-based campaigns devoid of name calling, mudslinging and hate speeches, advising them and their supporters on the need for peace to prevail before, during and after the elections.

“We have a duty to guide our members appropriately in adherence to Section 227 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Sections 78 and 92 of the 2022 Electoral Act as Amended,” they stated.

The statement further dissociated the group from allegations of attacks and brigandage purportedly levelled against the State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi by the Labour Party in the state.

“IPAC is a political association of all registered political parties. We are not opposition platform. We exist to promote the common interest of all the political parties.

“Other party leaders including the deputy chairman of PDP, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha, the chairman, IPAC, Hon. Edwin Alor and other security chiefs debunked the allegations as a pigment of the chairman’s imagination.

“We are glad that as the campaign commences, security agencies have enlightened us on how to conduct our campaigns in order to achieve rancour-free campaigns,” the statement said.