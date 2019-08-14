The Chairman of the Action Peoples Party, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, has resigned as the National Publicity Secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

A resignation letter addressed to IPAC National Chairman, Mr Peter Ameh, and dated August 8, quoted Ugochinyere as saying that his resignation was with immediate effect.

He stated in the letter which was copied to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, that he would not seek re-election during the upcoming IPAC National Executive Committee election.

He said: “After consultation with my associates and family, I have decided to resign my position as IPAC National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect and also announce my intention not to seek re-election at the upcoming IPAC National Executive Committee election.”

According to him, his resignation was based on the need to allow a neutral person to speak for IPAC.

Ugochinyere further said that his reason for resigning was because his job at IPAC clashes with his other work at Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

“I can’t continue since I am neck-deep in my work as Spokesperson of Nigeria’s biggest opposition coalition CUPP which at times conflicts with IPAC work which is for the entire 91 registered political parties in Nigeria, both ruling party and the opposition.

“The task of speaking for opposition coalition CUPP running my office as a National Chairman of Action Peoples Party and my law firm is challenging these days that I wish to announce my resignation from office and decision not to present myself for re-election at the expiration of this tenure in keeping with my one-term promise made during campaigns for my election.

“As I step aside, I wish those who will come after me will understand that public office is for service and not a private estate people must hang on to at all cost.” (NAN)