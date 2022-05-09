By Zika Bobby

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State has dissociated itself from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the claim that the government wants to connive with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the forthcoming governorship election.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of IPAC, Wale Adebayo and Secretary, Tosin Odeyemi in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, the group said the statement credited to the PDP that the Osun government wanted to rig the forthcoming election was a figment of their imagination.

Director-General of Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation (SAACO), Sunday Bisi had alleged the scheming of the government to hijack the electoral commission by populating the electoral officials with direct nominees of the governor.

“We are not part of the allegation that INEC’s ad-hoc staff list is to be doctored in connivance with the government of State of Osun,” IPAC said. According to the group, PDP who are supposed to be members of IPAC did not seek the clarification of other members before going to the media to alleged manipulation of the forthcoming governorship election.

INEC, however, has assured all political parties participating in the July 16 Osun governorship election of a level playing field and IPAC says it has no reason to doubt the integrity of the electoral umpire.

IPAC said the Adhoc staff recruitment by INEC was done online, adding that the allegations by Bisi is immature.