Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Political parties in Nigeria have been charged to always embrace democratic tenets that would promote and sustain good governance in the country.

The national leadership of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), which made the charge also urged the political parties to pursue peaceful and harmonious existence among themselves at all times.

IPAC National Secretary, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle who spoke in Enugu at the weekend while inaugurating the newly elected Enugu State Interim Management Committee of the body said the association was not an opposition platform but stands for good governance.

Dantalle who was on the assignment with the National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, disclosed that they were in Enugu to appraise the Council in the state.

The Enugu state seven-man officials inaugurated has a lawyer, Ken Ikeh of APM as Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye of APC as Secretary and Hon. Augustine Nnamani of PDP as Publicity Secretary.

Others are, Hon. Nnaemeka Okoh of AAC, Financial Secretary; Hon. Edwin Alor of Accord Party, Treasurer; Hon. Stella Chukwuma as Organizing and Welfare Officer and Hon. Elvis Ugwoke of ZLP as Youth Policy Advisor.

Insisting that IPAC stands for good governance, Dantalle said “IPAC is not an opposition platform rather it should always enhance dialogue and arbitrate among the parties when there is need.”

He expressed satisfaction with the conducts of the political parties in Enugu, and urged them to always pursue peaceful and harmonious existence.

The IPAC National delegation later paid a courtesy visit Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, where they conveyed the gratitude of the Council to the Governor and introduced the newly elected officials to him.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyithe congratulated the newly elected officials and reaffirmed his commitment towards the promotion of peaceful existence of all parties, stressing the need for parties to always accommodate each other.