Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has identified house-to- house campaign and sensitization programmes as major ways by which the Corona virus pandemic could be contained.

The group, which comprises of all registered political parties in the country, also suggested that the Federal Government should take the campaign against COVID-19 to rural areas rather than focusing on the urban centres.

The newly elected chairman of IPAC in Osun State, Alhaji Ajao Adelakin, while addressing a press conference after his inauguration said politicians should be carried along in the fight against the pandemic.

According to him, politicians are already familiar with the masses, hence the need to make use of them in waging war against the dreaded disease, as they know the people and the best ways to appeal to them on measures to take to prevent the spread of the disease.

Adelakin expressed the readiness of the group to assist the government to contain the spread of the virus in the country.