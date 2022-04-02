From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has warned political parties against discrimination against persons with special needs.

The warning was contained in a communique signed by National Secretary/Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, Yusuf Dantalle, after a 3-day retreat organised by IPAC in partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), recently in Lagos.

Dantalle said the meeting was organised to equip the new IPAC leadership with the requisite tools for effective leadership.

Political parties, he said, must ensure ‘inclusivity through a deliberate action plan aimed at persuading political parties lagging to amend their respective constitutions to better accommodate PWDs, women and youths.’

The participants recommended “the development of an implementable strategic plan for IPAC within the remaining life-span of the current leadership built around a clear-cut vision, mission and objective;

‘A highly interactive website and social media handles should be designed and promoted under a dedicated IT administrator;

‘An engagement of the services of consultants to develop and implement a professional proposal for effective fundraising;

‘Improved levels of engagement among political parties and other relevant stakeholders;

‘Strengthening of IPAC structures at the subnational level and also ensure strategic leaders are sustained at the same level;

‘Application of strong sanctions on erring IPAC leadership at the subnational level mortgaging the collective interest of political parties for pecuniary gains;

‘Development of a leadership programme that will help to enhance the leadership recruitment processes of political parties;

‘To simultaneously embark on aggressive advocacy, pursue an appropriate legal framework at the National Assembly and ensure a nationwide boycott of local government elections to entrench credibility and provide a level playing field for free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections where it matters most;

‘Creation of a forum for past IPAC Chairmen to serve in advisory capacity to the Council.’