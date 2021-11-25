By Charles Nwaoguji

The Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) plans to hold her 29th Mandatory Continuous Professional Development to tackle the challenges facing African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The theme of the two-day event is ‘’African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): The Crucial Role of Quality Assurance of Products’’. The keynote speaker is Mr. Francis Anatogu, SSA to the President on Public Sector Matters and Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA.

According to the Registrar/ CEO of the Institute, Aliyu Angara, the workshop would examine the topic.

He said that the workshop would feature a panel discussion on AfCFTA: the Role of IPAN/Public Analysts in Removal of Technical Barriers. The panelist are drawn from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON); Nigeria Export Promotions Council (NEPC), Nigeria National Accreditation System (NiNAS) and Society of Testing Laboratories of Nigeria SoTLAN). Other event slated to hold at the workshop is induction of new members into the institute.

Notable dignitaries are billed to grace the occasion with the Secretary to the State Government, Kogi State, Dr. (Mrs) Folasade Ayoade, a fellow of the Institute as the Chairperson; Dr. Yusuf Sunnunu, Chairman House Committee on Healthcare Services as Special Guest of Honour and Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health as Chief Host.

The workshop holds in Abuja from December 7 to 8, 2021.

In view of the universal nature of the theme, he said that both technical and other members of the public are cordially invited to attend the workshop which targets over 250 participants comprising manufacturers, exporters, importers, product regulators, laboratory owners, small and medium scale enterprises etc.

He stated that the workshop is aimed to call the attention of all and sundry to the all important roles of Public Analysts in the quality assurance of products and show the way on how to improve the quality of every made-in Nigeria product in preparation for the African Continental Free Trade.

“It is hoped that this endeavour would help to minimize or eliminate some of the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) within Africa and beyond. In international trade, Technical Barriers to Trade and non compliance to Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary measures play principal roles in product rejects with most African countries, including Nigeria always caught in the web,’ he added.

Quality Assurance of Food & Agro-Allied Products; Quality Assurance of Pharmaceuticals & Herbal Products, in relations to AfCFTA.

