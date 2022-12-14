From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The International Press Center (IPC) has expressed concern over the low level of participation of women in politics.

The centre trained female nominees in the South West on strategic communication and media to use ahead of the 2023 elections.

The two days capacity building workshop which ended yesterday was held at Ideal Nest Hotel, Osogbo, Osun State capital with female candidates drawn from each political party across the South West zone.

The Programme Officer of IPC, Melody Akinjiyan, explained that the centre had embarked on advocacy since 2018 to increase the participation of women in politics.

She said the result of 2018 where ten women emerged victorious in their political careers encouraged them to relaunch the program, hoping that more women would take the opportunity as the 2023 general elections approach.

“We believe that there is room for improvement and that is the reason why we are holding this training. We are not satisfied with the number of women in politics and that is why we are building their capacity to be able to work with the media because we believe that it is the media that can help to push these women into a lifeline to give them possibilities and visibility.

“We want to encourage women to be fully involved in politics that’s why we are holding this training so we can work together with the media because we know media people are stakeholders in politics,” she added.

One of the participants, Mrs Favour Tomomewo from Ondo state, explained that her participation in the 2018 training boosted her morale, saying “the training gave me advantages in my election.”