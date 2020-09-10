Obinna Odogwu, Awka

International Press Centre [IPC], on Thursday, condemned in strong terms, the unlawful arrest of four journalists covering a peaceful protest staged in Yaba area of Lagos State over the recent increment in the price of fuel.

In statement signed by the IPC’s Programme Officer/Safety Desk Officer, Melody Akinjiyan, the organization said that the harassment and brutalization of the newsmen carrying out their legitimate assignment was totally unacceptable to it.

The statement read: “The International Press Centre, IPC, Lagos-Nigeria, hereby condemns the unlawful arrest of four journalists: Ifeoluwa Adediran of Premium Times, Abiodun Ayeoba of Sahara Reporters, Awoniyi Oluwatosin of Objective Media and Daniel Tanimu of Galaxy Television early today, September 10, 2020, while covering a peaceful protest on the fuel price increase in Yaba, Lagos State.

“Spokesperson for the organizers of the protest – the Socialist Party of Nigeria – Comrade Hassan Soweto, who was equally arrested confirmed that, “The cameras and phones of the journalists were seized while they were taken to the Lagos State Police Command.”

“IPC disapproves the harassment and brutalization of the journalists in the course of legitimate duty and particularly decries the seizure and damage to their working tools.

“IPC demands the immediate and unconditional release of the journalists. The police should also return their seized gadgets and pay compensation for the damaged ones.

“IPC reiterates that the right to peacefully assemble and ventilate grievances over government policies is covered by the laws of the federation and should not be tampered with arbitrarily.”