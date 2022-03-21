By Monica Iheakam
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has handed a four-year ban to Nigerian Powerlifter, Omotola Falodun, for doping violation.
This is coming a month after sprinter Blessing Okagbare was banned for 10 years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for being part of an “organized doping regimen”
According to a report on IPC website, Falodun’s a urine sample provided on February 6, 2020, revealed that there were presence of prohibited steroids.
The substances found in Falodun’s urine were 19 -noretiocholanolone, is a substance on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under the class S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids.
The day before the sample was taken, Falodun was competing in the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Abuja, Nigeria. She came in 81st place overall and was the 24th best female in the field, scoring 115 points.
