By Monica Iheakam

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has handed a four-year ban to Nigerian Powerlifter, Omotola Falodun, for doping violation.

This is coming a month after sprinter Blessing Okagbare was banned for 10 years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for being part of an “organized doping regimen”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

According to a report on IPC website, Falodun’s a urine sample provided on February 6, 2020, revealed that there were presence of prohibited steroids.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The substances found in Falodun’s urine were 19 -noretiocholanolone, is a substance on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under the class S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids.

The day before the sample was taken, Falodun was competing in the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Abuja, Nigeria. She came in 81st place overall and was the 24th best female in the field, scoring 115 points.