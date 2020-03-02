Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has called on citizens of Nnewi to embrace dialogue as an alternative method of conflict resolution instead of treading the path of crisis and war.

Team leader of IPCR, Nneka Ikelionwu, gave the advice during a one-day seminar with the theme: “Sensitisation and advocacy on peaceful coexistence in Nnewi Federal Constituency,” in Nnewi, yesterday.

Ikelonwu said the group was in Nnewi to encourage residents on the need for peaceful coexistence noting that it is very difficult, if not impossible, for positive development to take place in any environment that is engrossed in conflicts.

“Wherever there is crisis, the market is affected, schools are closed, and of course, no investor would want to put his money in an environment where there is conflict. Wherever human beings are gathered, there must be conflicts because of divergent individuals needs, interests and expectations. Conflict in itself is not necessarily evil, but the way such conflict is handled. So, it is necessary for every community to maintain the peace for growth and development to come in,” she said.