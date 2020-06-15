Chukwudi Nweje

Members of the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI) have condemned the Republic of Philippines over its harassment and prosecution of Maria Ressa, an Executive Board member of IPI.

Ressa, founder and editor of Rappler, was arrested on February 13, 2019 before being released on bail after some time in detention.

Her arrest followed an investigative article published by Rappler involving former Chief Justice Renato Corona and a businessman. The businessman lodged a complaint with the National Bureau of Investigations’ (NIB) cybercrime division in 2017.

In a letter signed addressed to the Ambassador of the Philippines to Nigeria, Mr. Alex Lamadrid, and signed by Kabiru Yusuf, Chairman, IPI Nigerian National Committee, the board of editors accused the government of Philippines of being intolerant to media criticism.

“In any democracy, independent journalists and media outlets play a key role as a watchdog. Investigative journalism brings to light the challenges and problems faced by the people, which help society and governments to resolve and remedy them. Unfortunately, in the Philippines it appears that the government does not tolerate criticism of its actions. We are dismayed that the government has filed as many as 9 cases against Ms. Ressa in a blatant attempt to silence her and shut down Rappler. These legal cases, which are only aimed at criminalising her reporting and carry combined sentences of more than 100 years in prison, include two libel prosecutions, two criminal cases alleging foreign ownership in Rappler and investigations of old tax returns,” the letter said.

IPI condemned the retrospective action against Ressa. It said,“We are aware that the cyber libel case is based on an investigative report that Rappler published on 29 May 2012 involving the former chief justice Renato Corona and a businessman. The businessman filed a libel complaint with the National Bureau of Investigations’ (NIB) cybercrime division in 2017 based on Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which became law four months after the story was published. Initially, in 2018 the NIB decided not to pursue the complaint, but the Justice Ministry reopened the case, applying the law retrospectively.”

Meanwhile, the United States has described persecution of Ms. Ressa as part of a pattern of “weaponising the rule of law” to repress independent media in the Philippines. Canada and the United Kingdom have also criticized the action against the publisher.

IPI Nigerian National Committee said it stands in solidarity with Ressa, who it described as “a journalist of the highest calibre” and urge the ambassador to “press upon your government to withdraw all cases against Ms. Ressa, and uphold human rights, press freedom and democratic norms.”