Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has demanded that the Federal Government fix the deplorable roads in the South East to alleviate the suffering of motorists. IPMAN also asked the government to revitalise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Depot in Enugu to ease the supply of petroleum products to the people.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of IPMAN, Mr. Chinedu Anyaso, made the call during the inauguration of the IPMAN chapter in Enugu, yesterday.

He said the poor state of roads and the nonfunctional NNPC depot had brought untold hardship to the South East and also threatened the economy of the people of the zone.

“The Federal Government should revitalise the Enugu NNPC Depot because it has the potential to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs that would roll back crimes within the zone and beyond. Also when the roads are built, it will help small businesses across South East. This way, the economy of the zone will spring back to life again,” Anyaso said.

Anyaso, however, assured of steady supply of petroleum products in the region and its environs throughout the forthcoming yuletide at official rate.

Senior Special Assistant to the National President of IPMAN, Linus Mbakaogu, noted that the successful inauguration of the caretaker committee had concretised the peace that had been established, especially through Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s intervention.