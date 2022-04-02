From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has expressed sadness over the diversion of petroleum products meant for the South Eastern states to other parts of the country, particularly Lagos and Abuja.

National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Debo Ahmed made the observation in Aba, Abia State during the inuauguration of the new Exco of the South Eastern Zone of IPMAN.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Represented by the National Secretary of the association, John Ekekeocha, Debo noted with dismay that this anomaly had not only made petroleum products to be scare in the area, but also made the prices to go high.

He said it was wrong to take the quota of products meant for the East, where the oil come from to other places, thereby subjecting the people to untold hardship.

Describing the South Eastern Zone as the heartbeat of IPMAN, the national president of the association urged Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to do something to stop the diversion.

Debo used the occasion to inform that the Federal Government did increase the prices of petroleum products, attributing the current scarcity of products to the recent importation of bad petroleum products into the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He expressed joy that the scarcity was easing and was optimistic that without a short, prices of petroleum products would normalize.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

New chairman of the South Eastern Zone of IPMAN, Bobby Eberechi Dick said his major task would be to interface with officials of NNPC to checkmate the diversion.

He also promised to engage NNPC on discussion on how to ensure that petroleum products pumping to Aba depot, which was stopped over the years, resumes.

Dick said the new executive would laise with security agents to curb the activities of pipeline vandals which he said was the most challenging problem facing the zone.

He expressed gladness that peace has finally returned to IPMAN after years of brick-bite and commended the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of IPMAN, Obasi Lawson for his untiring efforts in ensuring peace reigns in the association.