From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has expressed sadness over the diversion of petroleum products meant for the southeastern states to other parts of the country, particularly Lagos and Abuja.

National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, made the observation in Aba, Abia State, during the inauguration of the new executive committee of the South Eastern zone of IPMAN.

Represented by the National Secretary of the association, John Ekekeocha, Debo noted with dismay that this anomaly had not only made petroleum products to be scarce in the area, but also made the prices to increase.

He said it was wrong to take the quota of products meant for the East, where the oil comes from to other places, thereby subjecting the people to untold hardship.

Describing the southeastern zone as the heartbeat of IPMAN, the national president of the association urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to do something to stop the diversion.

Debo used the occasion to confirm that the Federal Government actually increased the prices of petroleum products, and attributed the current scarcity of products to the recent importation of bad petroleum products into the country.

He expressed joy that the scarcity was easing, and was optimistic that within a short time, prices of petroleum products would normalise.