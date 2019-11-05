The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has lauded Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for rescinding the order banning the operations of local petroleum marketers.

National President of IPMAN, Chinedu Okoronkwo and Secretary, Alhaji Danladi in a statement commended the governor for lifting the ban on IPMAN activities in Enugu following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state and the union.

In the MoU signed by the National President, Chinedu Okoronkwo and National Secretary, Alhaji Danladi, IPMAN accepted to organise and operate its activities in Enugu orderly without endangering the peace, security or lives of people.

IPMAN also agreed to function and operate in line with international best practices.

With the lifting of the ban, IPMAN is now free to deliver services to residents of Enugu.

Governor Ugwuanyi in June had banned activities of IPMAN following escalation of crisis in the leadership of the union with some members acting in a manner that was considered to be threatening the peace and security in some parts of the state.