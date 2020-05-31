The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN),Kano chapter, has commiserated with the Management of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the death of its immediate past Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru.

The association also condoled with the family of Dr Baru over his demise.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baru died after a brief illness and had since been buried according to Islamic rights.

The condolence message was announced by the association’s Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, during a news briefing on Sunday in Kano.

Danmallam also condoled with the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, over the demise of his predecessor, Baru.

He described the late Baru as a consummate technocrat who served the NNPC and the country with dedication and fear of God.

He said that Baru’s absence would be greatly missed by his family, the NNPC and Nigeria.

The chairman prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)