Fred Itua, Abuja

As Nigeria battles to manage the spread of COVID-19, the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), has promised to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to every part of the country.

National President of IPMAN, Sanusi Fari, in a statement commending President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff, said it will work other relevant bodies to ensure a hitch-free supply.

He assured: “IPMAN in partnership with the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG and Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTDs, shall continue to contribute her quota toward ensuring uninterrupted supply distribution of petroleum products across the country.”

Fato, while extolling the virtues of the new Chief of Staff, Gambari, said his appointment would help facilitate the realisation of President Buhari’s next level agenda.

The statement read in part: “The National Executive Committee (NEC) of IPMAN congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment of a Chief of Staff who succeeds Mallam Abba Kyari, in the person of Agboola Ibrahim Gambari.

“IPMAN nationwide is happy with this appointment of Ibrahim Gambari whose wealth of experience will be utilized in the sustenance of the present administration achievements so far in moving the country to the next level.

“We pray to God Almighty to guide and guard him for a successful service to our country Nigeria in his new appointment.”