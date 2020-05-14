As Nigeria battles to manage the spread of COVID-19, the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), has promised to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to every part of the country.

National President of IPMAN, Sanusi Fari, in a statement commending President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff, said it will work other relevant bodies to ensure a hitch-free supply.

He assured: “IPMAN in partnership with the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG and Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTDs, shall continue to contribute her quota toward ensuring uninterrupted supply distribution of petroleum products across the country.”