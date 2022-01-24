By Adewale Sanyaolu

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, has commiserated with members of his association over the death of one of the strong pillars of the association, Alhaji Danladi Pasali.

Pasali, a petroleum marketer and the Coordinator, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), died last Tuesday after a protracted illness.

Ahmed in a condolence message he personally signed and issued to newsmen described the late Pasali as a very strong member of the Association.

The statement reads in part: ‘The National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, commiserate with the IPMAN family nationwide on the demise of one of its very strong members, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, who passed away on Tuesday, 18th January 2022.

‘I pray Allah to forgive him and give him Aljannah fridaus. May Allah grant the family he left behind the strength to bear the loss. The IPMAN family will miss him greatly,.’