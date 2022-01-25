The National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, has commiserated with members of the association over the death of one of the strong pillars of the association, Alhaji Danladi Pasali.

Pasali, a petroleum marketer and coordinator, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), died last Tuesday after a protracted illness.

Ahmed in a condolence message described Pasali as a very strong member of the association.

“The National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, commiserate with the IPMAN family nationwide on the demise of one of its very strong member, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, who passed away on Tuesday, 18 January, 2022. I pray Allah to forgive him and give him Aljannah fridaus. May Allah grant the family he left behind the strength to bear the loss.”