Following an Executive Order recently issued by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, prohibiting the activities of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state, the governor, yesterday, approved the constitution of a committee on maintenance of public order to ensure supply and distribution of petroleum products in the state during the pendency of the Order.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Administration), Mrs. Josephine U. Onyia, the committee comprises of representatives of the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police, SP Pius Eziubochi Ugwuala, who will serve as the Chairman; Directorate of State Services, Uche Oko; Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Collins Akalawu; the Department of Petroleum Resources, Enugu Zonal Office, Alhaji Gwaram L. Ahmed; the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Permanent Secretary, Inter-Ministerial and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Enugu State, Mrs. Mabel Agbo.

The committee according to the statement would be inaugurated on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Government House, Enugu. Time: 2pm.

Governor Ugwuanyi had issued the Order pursuant to section 48 (1) and (2) of the Public Order Law Cap 130 Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004, section 215(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), as a result of the protracted crisis between the warring factions of the IPMAN that had given rise to cult activities, gun battles, banditry, continuing threat to public order and human lives and property.

The Order reads in part: “The foregoing has created a general state of insecurity in Enugu State (the “State”), presenting grave danger to lives and property of members of the public in the State”.

The Order also expressed deep concern that “the continuance of activities of IPMAN in the State is likely to endanger peace and public order in the State”, stressing that “it is expedient in the interest of public safety, public order, public morality, and for the purpose of protecting the rights, freedoms and lives and property of members of the public in the State and the maintenance of peace, security, and good governance of the State”.

Prohibiting the activities of the association, the Order further stated that “without prejudice to the issues in contention between the parties and the rights and obligations of the parties, and without prejudice to any judicial decisions in that regard: The activities of IPMAN in Enugu State are hereby prohibited till further notice”.