Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu Depot Unit of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has called on the Gov. Willy Obiano of Anambra State to urgently address the excesses of the state’s anti-COVID-19 security operatives at various boarders in the state to avoid an impending fire disaster.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Chairman of the association, Mr. Chinedu Anyaso, and the Secretary, Mr. Emeka Iloafor, where the group noted that security operatives flagrantly withhold their petroleum tankers laden with products at such borders for several hours, warning that such gathering of loaded tankers could lead to disastrous fire disaster.

The group further alleged that security operatives also subject their tanker drivers to tough financial inducements after the long delay before allowing them access.

They also called on the governor to remind the security officials that petroleum products are among essential commodities and services that government had allowed to operate during the ongoing COVID- 19 restrictions.

Part of the letter reads: “This is to notify your office about the impending dangers of holding our trucks laden with petroleum products within Anambra State boarders for a very long time, by security officials under the guise of controlling vehicular movements at various boarders to check the spread of COVID- 19.

“We are fully in support of your desire to ensure that Anambra State is COVID- 19 free, but it will not be a good story if anything happens at any Anambra boarders that may lead to fire outbreak because of the volume of petroleum products that are held at these boarders especially at the Onitsha Bridge Head and Amansea; Awka, along Enugu/Onitsha expressway and Amorka along Enugu/Onitsha expressway”.

The group also requested for the governor’s “immediate intervention by ordering the security operatives to create an easier accessible opening for the smooth passage of our trucks to avoid any eventuality”.

The IPMAN, Enugu Depot Unit covers Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States as well as parts of Imo, Abia, Kogi, Benue and Cross River States.