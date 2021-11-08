From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano Zone of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has constituted a task force to check the hoarding of petroleum products and end long vehicle queues that have surfaced at fuel stations in the state.

The long queues have resulted in panic buying by many motorists and other users of petroleum products in the state.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

A statement issued on Monday by the Chairman of IPMAN, Kano Zone, Bashir Ahmad Dan-Mallam, explained that the task force would be working with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He said that any marketer found culpable of hoarding the product would be dealt with, emphasising that IPMAN would not allow some unscrupulous elements within its fold to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He disclosed that 210 tankers of petroleum have been loaded for distribution nationwide on Monday

He called on Nigerians not to panic as the product being supplied would be more than enough for their consumption.

‘I urge people not to panic. That panicking is what causes long queues at filling stations because people have the impression that petroleum would be scarce.

‘Let me call on Nigerians to be rest assured that IPMAN in collaboration with NNPC and other stakeholders are on top of the situation and be rest assured that this problem will not last long,’ he said in the statement.

The chairman assured Nigerians that there is no plan to increase the price of petrol in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .