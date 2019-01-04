The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria(IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo is expected to deliver the keynote address to declare the maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the body today.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the association, Alh Yakubu Sulaiman, the Awka meeting would brainstorm on the way forward after the prolonged leadership tussle between Okoronkwo and Chief Obasi Lawson, that ended on December 14, 2018 with a Supreme Court judgment.

READ ALSO Nigeria drops in ease of doing business report

Sulaiman who noted also that the meeting was holding for the first time in Awka, Anambra state, said the AGM would be used to take some far reaching decisions to reposition the association and recover some lost grounds in the industry and among stakeholders.

Members from all zones of the association nationwide and its Katampe Abuja Headquarters have arrived the Awka Wonderland venue ahead the meeting; which had coincided with the traditional marriage ceremony of the daughter of the pioneer National President, Chief Bestman Anekwe at Adazi-Ani, Anaocha Council Area.