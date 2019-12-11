TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it was collaborating with other security agencies to fight illegal diversion of petroleum products and pipeline vandalism.

National Chairman of IPMAN , Chinedu Okoronkwo, told newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that the association has the mandate of the presidency to collaborate with security agencies to check the activities of some of its members and others, who are involved in illegal diversion of petroleum products and pipeline vandalism.

Okoronkwo, who spoke through the Chairman of Task Force on Illegal Diversion of Petroleum Products and Pipeline Vandalism, Musa Saidu, said that the association has inaugurated the task force to monitor the activities of illegal petroleum products diversion in South-South region, saying that the taskforce headed by Saidu has commenced work.

“It might interest you all to know that as part of collective efforts to prevent and stop illegal oil bunkering, illegal oil refining and other Petroleum crimes in the South South and nationwide, the Federal Government has decided to partner and mandate the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, to eradicate all forms of illegal oil bunkering and other petroleum crimes in the country under the able leadership of Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, the National President of IPMAN”, he said.

He warned those involved in illegal diversion of petroleum products, especially its members, to desist from doing so, saying that the taskforce will collaborate with security to bring their activities to a halt.