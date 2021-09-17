From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), said it has not issued any directives on its members to shutdown services in the South East region of the country.

The National Secretary of IPMAN, Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali, in a press statement issued in Jos on Friday, disassociated the association from the purported called and urged members to ignore the directives.

“A purported planned shutdown of services in Southeast by unknown persons, has come to the notice of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), which we categorically disassociate our selves from and outrightly appeal to all members of IPMAN in the zone and all other zones to discard such fake information.

“It is instructive to state that IPMAN did not held any National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, talk less of resolving to shutdown services in the Southeast, contrary to what an impostor President has allegedly said in his statement of Thursday, 16 September, 2021.

“That the police command in Enugu State intervened was a right thing in the right direction, more so that they were out to enforce rules of law, having drawn inspiration from the directives of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, whose finding affirms the judgement of the supreme court that have upheld the valid leadership of Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo as the legitimate President of IPMAN.”

Pasali reproduced parts of the Police directives, saying the supreme court has since ordered that Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, is the genuine President of IPMAN.

“As legitimate National Executives of IPMAN, we commend the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Inspector-General of Police for their intervention in to the impasse that was occasioned with series of unlawful behaviours of our impostors, which has led to confusion in some of our members mainly in the Southeast,” Pasali said.

He added that in the interest of justice, law enforcement, and genuine pursuit of their legitimate businesses, they are reiterating the call on their members to be law-abiding, shun any information/directives that do not emanate from our Secretariat, either endorsed by the legitimate President Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo or by anyy executive member as may be directed by the President.

“We call on all law-abiding members of IPMAN, to toe the path of peace and justice and abide by the stipulated order of the supreme court.

“We further call on all members to jettison any call or plan shutdown of services, as no contemplation was made to that effect, while also appealing to the general public particularly those in Southeast not to panic,” he said.

