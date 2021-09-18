The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it has not issued any directive for its members to shut down services in the South-East Region of the country.

The National Secretary of IP- MAN, Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali, in a press statement issued in Jos on Friday, disassociated the association from the purported call and urged members to ignore it.

“A purported planned shutdown of services in the South-East by unknown persons, has come to the notice of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), which we categorically disassociate ourselves from and appeal to all members of IPMAN in the zone and all other zones to dis- card such fake information.