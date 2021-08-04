To ensure a secure digital landscape, the divisional chief executive officer, ipNX Business, Segun Okuneye, has called on information and communications technology (ICT) stakeholders in Nigeria to prioritize the development and harmonization of data protection policies.

He stated this during the 2021 Access Africa Workshop organized by the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The USTDA Access Africa Workshop is an initiative that supports quality information and communication technology infrastructure across Africa and is aimed at bringing together critical stakeholders and partners from the public and private sectors across the continent to advance inclusive, secure, and sustainable connectivity.

Speaking on the topic “Frameworks to Support a Secure Digital landscape,” Okuneye pointed out the reality of high-level cybersecurity threats due to a change in the nature of work that was occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic, with the digital world now exposed to massive data risks and vulnerabilities.

He stated that there was a need for governments and private sector players to unite in purpose and align in their approach and execution to achieve data security.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.