In line with its corporate vision of being Africa’s preferred communications and IT enabler, ipNX – Nigeria’s leading ICT company has launched a new flagship series, tagged “FOS Xtreme”.

The FOS Xtreme flagship was introduced into the market with two service plans Xtreme100 and Xtreme200, offering speeds of 100Mbps and 200Mbps respectively. This offering for homes and SMEs is the first of its kind in Nigeria, lending credence to ipNX’ reputation for being the industry’s pacesetter for technological innovation.

Speaking at the launch of the “FOS Xtreme” plans, Kene Eneh, Divisional CEO, ipNX Retail said “based on our traditions at ipNX, we are introducing two FOS Xtreme plans to the market “Xtreme100” and “Xtreme200”. More speed means more power and more productivity for our customers to be able to work, create, learn and play online without any inhibitions. “The FOS Xtreme promise is to deliver the fastest internet access speed obtainable at any given time in Nigeria”.

We are at such a crucial time in history when productivity and output should not be affected by the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, thus as an innovative brand, we have invested in developing these novel plans that will deliver the highest speed and quality of connection to subscribers.

The Head, Product Management Mr. Najite Ikutegbe, also informed that the concept of “Xtreme” is hinged on ipNX’ strategic intent to lead in the development of products with boundless possibilities. He said “It is obvious at this time that Internet access has become ‘a way of life’ and more consumers are in search of data plans and services that will enable everyone and every device get connected with optimum speed concurrently”.

He concluded that “FOS Xtreme” is for today’s power user, be it at home or at the workplace.