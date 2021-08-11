By Chinenye Anuforo

IPNX has announced the launch of FOS Xtreme1000, a new broadband service offering 1 gigabit per second (1Gbps) speed to residential users, becoming the first player in the Nigerian market to offer such high speeds.

The Xtreme1000 service features symmetrical speeds of 1,000Mbps, making it 50 times faster than the average broadband connection speed in Nigeria (20Mbps in June 2021). It is unlimited and does not include data caps, meaning customers will never experience data slowdowns or cutoffs.

At the launch event, ipNX also announced speed upgrades for its full range of Residential Unlimited broadband packages, offering customers more at the same price. Residential Unlimited customers would now enjoy speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 150Mbps, while FOS Xtreme customers will also enjoy speed upgrades from 200Mbps to 400Mbps. The SME series was also not left out as ipNX announced speed upgrades for all current packages with new speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 500Mbps.

Speaking on the milestone, Kene Eneh, divisional CEO, ipNX Retail, said, “Launching our 1Gbps fibre optic broadband service is a real landmark for us at ipNX and also for Nigeria as a whole. Nigerians deserve to have the fastest Internet possible to fully benefit from all that the Internet has to offer. Making gigabit speeds available to our customers is indeed a fulfilment of our strategy to provide services with boundless possibilities.”

She added that the company was “proud to be the broadband leader in the markets we serve. We have a deep sense of duty as a major enabler for Nigeria’s Digital Economy Strategy, particularly in the provision of solid future-ready infrastructure and services.”

“For our customers, we are certain that our 1Gbps plan will provide them with a boost in productivity, global competitiveness and also enable new digital experiences for them,” she said.

IpNX is the most experienced FTTH operator in Nigeria and has delivered Fibre to the Home (FTTH) services since 2012. The company has been awarded prestigious national and global recognitions, including the Beacon of ICT 2021 award for Fibre Optic Broadband Service of the Year. IpNX also gained global recognition from Ookla SpeedTest as the fastest and most consistent fixed broadband provider in Nigeria for Q1 and Q2, 2021.

