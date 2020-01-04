Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it has uncovered plans by Britain in collaboration with Aso Rock to launch counter offensive campaign against Biafra activists with the help of some people in Enugu and academics from Yoruba land. The group has therefore warned its members to guide against the move.

According to a release by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the game plan was to bribe some university lecturers and freelance journalists to provide the basis through which Aso Rock can weaken IPOB’s international support base by deploying series of well choreographed disinformation machinery through multiple local and international news channels.

IPOB said the main trust of the plan was to use the news sources into driving home the narrative that Biafrans should not be trusted for whatever reason.

“Their plan is to discredit IPOB movement by subtly planting doubt in the minds of international observers through these sponsored fact-checks. If global policy analysts see IPOB as an untruthful organisation they will become dismissive of all the weighty evidence of atrocities perpetrated by the present cabal regime in Aso Rock presently before them”.

Powerful said the release should serve as a serious warning to all IPOB members and social media activists to refrain from republishing or circulating any unverified Biafra news report. “We must remain conscious of the fact that such fake news are sponsored by Aso Rock and disseminated by e-rats in their payroll.

Some of these people with fake Igbo names on social media are involved in the fabrication of such news thereby providing the basis for their counter narrative that IPOB is peddling fake news and should not be trusted by the international community. We must not allow them to succeed”, he warned.

“There is a new and concerted high level conspiracy this 2020 to undermine IPOB in the eyes of the international community using what they hope could be seen as independent fact checking sources when in actual fact these publications and their supposedly expert contributors are paid unity begging Nigerian government agents masquerading as independent researchers”.

IPOB said it was not surprised at this move because it has effectively destroyed the global image of Nigeria and that the government is now fighting back through a concerted counter offensive in 2020.

The release warned IPOB members not to share, distribute or approve any post with outlandish claims about Biafra restoration, stressing that the only legitimate platform for news dissemination regarding the activities of IPOB remains the Radio Biafra and the media publicity secretary office.