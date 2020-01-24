Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Facebook Nigeria of shutting down their leader’s Facebook page.

A publication by Facebook cited on Nnamdi Kanu’s page: @MaziNnamdiKanuTheLeaderIPOB read: “Your Page has been unpublished. This is because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu goes against our community standards on spam.”

A statement by the Media and publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful said Facebook’s action might not be unconnected with the fact that Kanu’s page has become a rich resource for those determined to expose the evil regime in Nigeria and enthrone a better life for the masses.

It read: “We can confirm that Facebook Nigeria has shut down the page of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This is not unconnected with the fact that our leader’s page has become a rich resource for those determined to expose the evil regime in Nigeria and enthrone a better life for the masses.

“We mince no words when we say that Facebook Nigeria is more corrupt than the corrupt government they are seeking to protect.”