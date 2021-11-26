Meanwhile, the DHQ, yesterday, said there has been a drastic reduction on the attacks and activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), on innocent citizens in the South East and its environs, in the last two weeks.

Onyeuko, who made the disclosure, said that troops arrested one of the IPOB secretaries, Mr Obinna Nwite, and recovered four pistols, three long barrel guns, 18 rounds of assorted ammunition and minutes of meeting book, containing some names of IPOB members.

He said the arrested IPOB/ESN militia and all recovered items have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for further action.

