From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Anglican Communion, Enugu Diocese, has condemned the designation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorists organisation describing the group as agitators for fairness and equity.

The church stated this in a communique issued at the end of the First Session of its 18th Synod at Emmanuel Church, Achara Layout, where it expressed worry over rising insecurity in the country. It also threw its weight behind the recent ban on open cattle grazing by governors of the southern states of Nigeria.

The communiqué signed by the Chancellor, Prof. Offornze D. Amucheazi (SAN); Registrar, H.B.C Ogboko; Synod Secretary, Dr. Stanley N. Nweze and Archbishop/Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. E.O. Chukwuma also expressed displeasure over what it described as religious denominational marginalisation in Enugu State.

It alleged that persons from a particular religious denomination dominated government appointments into public offices to the detriment of other denominations and urged the government to correct the trend. The Synod which had as its theme “Let there be light and there was light – God’s dominion over the sieges of life” ended on Sunday.

Part of the communique read: “The synod is burdened with the predominance of persons from a particular religious denomination in Enugu State government’s appointments into public offices to the detriment of other denominations, particularly the Anglican Communion. The synod enjoins the government of Enugu State to ensure equitable and fair distribution of appointments among the religious denominations in the state and also plead that our mission schools be returned to the church.

“The synod notes that IPOB is not a terrorist organisation, but are agitators for fairness and equity. The synod urges the Federal Government to dialogue with various groups agitating for self determination in Nigeria, such as IPOB and others with a view to addressing issues surrounding the agitations. The synod expresses its support to the recent ban on open cattle grazing by the governors of the southern states of Nigeria and supports the call for the adoption of the modern technique of cattle ranching as a panacea for the incessant invasion of farmers and farmlands by marauding herdsmen. The synod however, urges the governors to give legal backing to the decision, to enable it be implemented effectively.

“The synod bemoans the rising insecurity in the country to wit: the menace of unknown gunmen, unscrupulous activities of Fulani herdsmen armed with AK47, kidnappers and bandits. The synod calls on the Federal Government to ensure that all criminal elements face the law irrespective of religion, tribe or ethnicity. The synod condemns the attacks on public infrastructures and police stations and accompanying killings, especially in the South East, and urges the security agents to fish out the perpetrators.

“The synod compliments the maturity and peaceful disposition that have so far characterised the campaigns for the November 6, 2021 Governorship election in Anambra State. The synod urges the contestants and stakeholders to sustain the peace in the State. The synod enjoins the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible election.”

