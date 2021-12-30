From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged secret killings and mass arrests of indigenes of Orsuihitekwa, Nkwere and Orlu in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State by a combined team of the Nigeria security agencies.

IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, recalled that the security agents seven months ago Invaded the Community of Orsuihitekwa and environs with armoured tanks and fighter jets searching for its members who they accused of being behind killings in the area.

The invasion which he added resulted in the death of many innocent people. ” It is yet to be reported in the media. So many people ran away abandoning their ancestral home and lands but Uzodinma doesn’t care about the fate of these innocent folks.” Powerful said.

He continued: ‘A few months back some villagers returned to the village only to discover that their village had been taken over by hoodlums and bad gangs.

‘But unfortunately, when these innocent folks alerted security agents of this sad development, instead of the double-faced and compromised security agents going after the bad boys, they rather resorted to the mass arrest of the innocent youths in the community after a gun duel with the hoodlums. What a country.’

According to him, ‘the mass arrest of innocent youths of Orsuihiteukwa took place on 13th December 2021. He noted that 26 people from the community were involved in the arrest.’

While calling for their unconditional release, Powerful said: ‘These people are innocent and should be released unconditionally. They are not criminals as being tagged by the security agencies. Nigeria security must stop unleashing mayhem on the people because they are Igbo or Biafrans. The corrupt politicians who connive with the security agencies to oppress our people should be ready for the day of accountability for it will surely come.’