From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised fresh fears over the safety of its leader, Nnamdi Kalu, following alleged threat by terrorists to attack the Federal Government facilities at Abuja and the shut down of schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, yesterday, the Biafra agitation group urged the Federal Government to release Kanu who is being held in a Department of State Services (DSS) facility for treason charges without further delay. It also reminded of the United Nation’s (UN) warning on any form of harm upon him in detention.

“We are reminding Nigeria and its security agencies that the world, through UN Rights group, has mandated for unconditional release of Kanu and the appropriate compensation paid to him without delay because he committed no crime against Nigeria and its sovereignty.

“The UN group warned that if anything untoward happens to him, it will be disastrous for Nigeria, and IPOB is ready to carry this order to the letter.

“As Nigeria is closing schools, businesses, and other activities because of Fulani terrorists threat to attack Abuja, it clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live. Hence, our unequivocal demand for the unconditional release of Kanu before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives concerning Kanu.

“Binta Nyako and her jurists should know that Kanu’s life is in danger while being detained in DSS custody in Abuja. Again, she should know that these terrorists attacked Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, War Training College, Jaji in Kaduna, Kuje Prisons, Abuja and other security facilities in Abuja, therefore DSS facility is not immune to attack by these state sponsored terrorists,” Powerful said.

Speaking about Igbo politicians, who have distanced themselves from their people, Powerful said: “We pity those Igbo leaders and politicians who commit crimes in Igboland and run to Abuja thinking nothing will happen.

“The narratives have changed and they will run to Lagos but Lagos will not be safe for them, then they will come back home soon and answer questions unless they run to abroad. One day, all the evil and killer politicians from Biafra land will be held to account, and only the good ones will walk as free men and women.

“This is an opportunity to make peace with your people because danger is approaching to Nigeria soon, the country has collapse,” Powerful said.

Meanwhile, counsel to Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, said the decision of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on his client, is binding on Nigeria.

Ejimakor, in a statement, said the group is a quasi-judicial body that has a subsisting legal mandate of the United Nations (UN) to consider and adjudicate human rights petitions against member nations of the UN.

He said: “Its rulings or decisions (diplomatically called opinions), such as was recently issued in favour of Kanu, are legally binding on Nigeria on myriad grounds, including the fact that the decision is based on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, both of which Nigeria ratified several decades ago.

“Ratification is a means by which a nation makes itself subject to international laws and treaties. And by the provisions of Section 12 of the Nigerian constitution and a plethora of decisions by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, ratification makes Nigeria subject to whatever it ratified.

“It needs to be made clear that the UN working group is an integral arm of the United Nations Human Rights Council which has the broader UN mandate to determine human rights issues emanating from member nations of the UN.”