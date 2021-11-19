From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has raised the alarm of alleged plot by the Federal Government to eliminates its leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is at the custody of the Department of State Services(DSS).

Media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful who disclosed this in a statement on Friday also alleged that his elimination will be followed by a declaration of state of emergency in South East.

Powerful further stated that the secret plot was caused by the growing popularity of Kanu’s rendition and attention it has received in the international communities.

He said “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great great liberator and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, wish to alert Biafrans and the entire humanity about the plans by the wicked and oppressive Fulani controlled federal government of Nigeria to eliminate our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and declare a State of Emergency in the entire South-East and South South regions of Nigeria.

“The intelligence report at our disposal reveal that the wicked Nigeria Government is not comfortable with the international attention that Kanu’s rendition has received and the fate that await her at the International Criminal Court ICC, hence its contemplation of doing its worst.” Powerful stated.

He added “Nigeria is further aggrieved by the humiliating defeat it suffered at the just-concluded November 6 Anambra State governorship election which the federal government believe was made possible by our wisdom to cancel our earlier declared one week sit-at-home order.

“Our action was considered the master stroke that shattered their plans to manipulate the outcome of the poll in the eventuality that people did not come out to vote.

“They want to kill him in DSS custody. Since he was abducted they have never allowed him to change his clothes. They have confined him to a solitary cell 23 hours a day. They have neither allowed his personal physicians access to him nor has any attention been given to his life-threatening medical condition.

“They have not allowed any medical investigation into the substance injected on him during his abduction in Kenya. They have denied him his right to practice his faith by denying him his religious shawl brought to him by his lawyers.

The group has therefore urged the international bodies and United Nations to be aware of the alleged plot by the Federal Government.

“We therefore, urge the UN, the EU and the global community to take note of these physical and psychological torture being meted to him by the DSS and hold Nigeria responsible should anything happen to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This matter is so serious that we want all Biafrans to be vigilant. Nigeria should know that nothing should happen to our leader.” Powerful alleged.

Also, IPOB said it has gathered plans to maim Igbo youths through the various operations of the military. “Our intelligence also revealed that the Nigeria Government wants to intensify their ongoing secret genocide in Biafra land through indiscriminate arrests and elimination of more Biafran youths. We therefore, warn our youths to be circumspect especially during this festive season.”

Powerful has equally called on Igbo leaders interfacing between Kanu and the federal government to intervene before it is too late.

“Politicians, elders and religious leaders in our region who were pleading with IPOB to calm down should know that if anything happen to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu things won’t remain the same again for everybody.

“If truly they are committed to peace they should impress upon the Nigerian government that the only solution to Nigeria’s problem is the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu now to avoid the unimaginable.” Powerful warned.

