Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the northern states to use almajiri to spread coronavirus in the South East.

A statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary in Owerri, yesterday, Emma Powerful, said those behind the plot plan to smuggle almajiri carriers of the virus from Kano to Igboland.

“Those behind this evil plot are currently pursuing its actualisation under the guise of repatriation of almajiri to their home states.

“It is a known fact that Biafra has no almajiri as that is not our culture. Why then are those behind the sending of almajiri to Enugu doing so if not to infest Biafrans with COVID -19? No almajiri is of Biafra origin. Why then are they being sent to Enugu? IPOB won’t accept despatching of almajiri to Enugu or any part of Biafra land.

“Arewa North dominated by Fulani have been secretly sending coronavirus patients in the name of sending out their almajiri to Enugu State since the lockdown started. Some of those almajiri sent to Enugu State, intercepted by security agents, were tested positive of COVID-19. Dispatching almajiri to our land under any guise will not be accepted, we shall resist this move.

“It is no longer hidden that coronavirus pandemic is currently ravaging Kano and other parts of the North.

Instead of locking down to stem the spread as was done by states in Biafra land, Northern leaders opened their borders and allowed free movement of their people, many of who are now infested with the virus.

“Now they intend to infest the rest of us with the virus under the guise of repatriation of almajiri. We won’t allow this evil plot as no almajiri is from Biafra land,” Powerful said.