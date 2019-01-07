Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that governors in the South East region have perfected plans to use soldiers deployed to the zone to abduct, arrest and possibly kill top IPOB leaders and members of the group.

The body said that the plot was because of IPOB’s resolve to boycott next month’s presidential elections.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement, said he wondered why South East governors had till date never called on the army to attack violent Fulani groups attacking every community in Biafraland but was always in the habit of wishing death for IPOB members.

Powerful, while dismissing the allegation of Ebonyi State governor, Chief Dave Umahi, that IPOB members were threatening to kill South East governors, described the allegation as frivolous and unfounded.

He said: “Those of them parading themselves as South East governors have perfected plan to use soldiers deployed to the South East to abduct, arrest and preferably kill top IPOB leaders in Biafraland or anybody suspected to be IPOB member because of IPOB’s resolve to boycott next month’s presidential elections.”

“Boko Haram is ravaging the North where this same brave army has been humiliated countless times but Igbo governors slavishly invited them into our land to fight IPOB instead.

“Years of betrayal and the sacrilegious act committed by Igbo governors and Ohaneze against their people through Operation Python Dance is what will kill them not IPOB. Their Fulani masters cannot save them. This crop of Igbo governors will be recorded in history as the worst of the very worst.

“We condemn in its entirety, the frivolous, unsubstantiated and perverse statement from David Umahi of Ebonyi State against a movement like IPOB. It appears anytime a quisling wants to renew his slave status with his northern masters he singles out IPOB for verbal assault.

“We consider the statement credited to Umahi as symptomatic of the shameful and complicit role these Igbo governors have continued to play towards the death of unarmed Biafrans.

“Their stock in trade is treachery and betrayal but unfortunately for them, we IPOB, will match them every step of the way until their treacherous scheme is brought to an end. Isn’t it sad that Dave Umahi and his fellow quislings never foresaw Fulani herdsmen’s invasion of our land but are quick to invite the army to occupy and kill us Biafrans as usual?”