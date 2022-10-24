From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), House of Representatives candidate for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency in the 2023 election, Dr Okuji Obinna Oreh, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Oreh said the plea was in compliance with the Appeal Court judgement that discharged Kanu of all counts of terrorism charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Oreh said that releasing Kanu would greatly help to restore peace in the South East, and make President Buhari a hero of the Igbo race.

“Releasing Kanu in line with the Court of Appeal judgement, is the surest way to guarantee massive participation of the zone in the forthcoming elections and restore peace in the area”.

He said that since a court of competent jurisdiction had declared Kanu innocent; and the United Nations directed his immediate release, the President should no longer hesitate to release him.

Oreh noted that political solution remained the best way to resolve the issues concerning Kanu, and appealed to President Buhari not to lose this opportunity he has to endear himself more to the Igbo race.

The APGA Reps candidate who said he was in the race because of the new hope and confidence in the Electoral Act, appealed to South East youths to remain calm and not resort to any action capable of increasing tension in the zone.

He expressed hope that Buhari would listen to the clarion call by well meaning Nigerians and free Kanu which he said he hoped would be done soon.