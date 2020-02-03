Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely two weeks to the funeral of the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, reports from Afaraukwu, his home town said that soldiers have already blocked all roads that lead to the Kanu’s family compound.

The burial of Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife Ugoeze Sally Kanu according to the family, has been scheduled to hold later this month.

The mission of the soldiers were not immediately known, however, investigations revealed that the action was a show of force meant to deter IPOB members who were hellbent in participating in the burial.

It was gathered that shops that opened for minor sales yesterday were forced to shutdown following the soldiers’ mid-day storming of the area.

Younger brother of the IPOB leader, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, confirmed the development.