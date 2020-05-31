Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has assured its members arrested by the security agents during their candle-light procession in Rivers State on Saturday to commemorate the fallen heroes of Biafra of their quick release from detention.

In a statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group,Emma Powerful and made available to Daily Sun in Owerri, it emphasised that, already the group is extending its contacts locally and internally to effect their release.

According to the statement “IPOB is working the clock round both locall and internationally to ensure that those illegally arrested by the security agents at Eleme during their candle procession are released without further delay.”

He continued: “Our unity is key and strengthens to achieve our freedom. Therefore, every Biafran must be prepared to welcome the sovereignty and independence of Biafra in no distance future.

” IPOB is totally ready and doing much to ensure that Biafra independence and sovereignty comes in our life time. Every inch of Biafraland observed and participated in the candle processions – the length and breadth of Biafraland, every inch of land, forest and sea where gallants men and women fought and fell to protect our children, relatives and generations unborn. In the midnight across our land, people of Biafra lit a beacon to shine lights of hope upon this generation of IPOB.

“We equally thank Biafrans of Ijaw (Izon), Annang, Ibibio, Igbo, Uhrobo, Isoko, ltsekiri, Efik, Idoma/Igede, Igala, Igbanke (Igbo Akira), Igodomigodo, Esan, Ogoni and others who contributed immensely for the huge success recorded in this year’s exercise.

“Those who participated in this year’s Biafra rememberance day with candle processions all across Biafraland and beyond did well, and we pray the Almighty God to continue to protect them for what is absolutely coming in future.