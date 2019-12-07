Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is in Spain for climate change event was attacked by those he described as “misguided Nigerians.”

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has however claimed responsibility for the attack. Former Deputy Senate Presided, Ike Ekweremadu was in like manner attacked by members of the group in Germany few months ago.

Through his verified twitter handle @ChibuikeAmaechi, the Minister said he was not hurt as his attackers were quickly stopped by the Spanish police.

He tweeted at 4:20pm on Friday that: “Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”

The 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, is the 25th United Nations Climate Change conference. It is being held in Madrid, Spain, from December 2-13, 2019 under the presidency of the Chilean government.

The Climate Action Summit in September was the initiative of the UN Secretary-General to focus the attention of the international community on the climate emergency and to accelerate actions to reverse climate change.

The Climate Conference in Madrid was moved there after the meeting was moved from Chile due to unrest there.

COP25, is the actual Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, which is tasked with making sure that the 2015 Paris Agreement, which strengthens the Convention, are being implemented.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, said that its members attacked Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Madrid, Spain. IPOB spokesman, Emmanuel Powerful, said the incident was in line with the group’s resolve to continue to embarrass politicians, whom he claimed used their positions to levy hardships on the people.

He explained that the order was there even before former Deputy Senate Presided, Ike Ekweremadu received similar embarrassing treatment in Germany, some few months ago.

Responding to a request whether the group had a hand in what befell the minister, Powerful stated: “Yes, IPOB beat Amaechi the Transport Minister based on the standing order given by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to reprimand those politicians who think they have arrived. IPOB Spain, precisely Madrid, beat Minister of Transport, Dr Chibuike Amaechi in Spain.

“The order was there before the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg Germany.

“IPOB is warming all those corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people that we are waiting for them anywhere we meet or see them. We are telling the whole world why they must be dealt with because they are not sincere to the people; the suffering citizens. “We ask (them) to retrace their steps otherwise IPOB in the diaspora will continue to treat their foolishness anywhere around the world.”