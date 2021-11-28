From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has taken a swipe at the Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, for comparing it to bandits recently pronounced as a terrorists group by an Abuja court.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, described Gumi’s comparison as “sacrilegious and insanity taken too far”.

Pointing out similarities between the two groups, Powerful said: “In case Gumi has forgotten, Fulani bandits and herdsmen are already designated the fourth deadliest terror organisation in the world. But IPOB as a peaceful movement maintains its presence in over 100 countries of the world without any molestation.

“It’s only in Nigeria that Gumi and his likes will liken IPOB to a terror group that it is not. What a blackmail.

“Can the mischievous Gumi be honest to tell the world if IPOB has kidnapped anybody at any time and demanded ransom for him to liken us to bandits? Can he swear by Allah that IPOB has carried out any terror attack against anybody at any time,” Powerful queried.

He maintained that IPOB remains a peaceful movement with the mandate of restoring the Sovereign State of Biafra.

“We believe in the peaceful restoration of Biafra and our philosophy has not changed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Igbo separatist group has asked Gumi to hide his face in shame for what it described as his alleged “open support to bandits’’, while on the other hand claiming to be an Islamic cleric.

“It’s because of hypocrites like him that bandits and terrorists keep spilling blood across the country as they know he will always make a case for them.

“Were Nigeria to be a sane society, Gumi and his types should have been serving their jail terms for their unhidden sympathy for terrorists.

“But we assure him that definitely, one day, he and his likes will have to tell the world all they know about bandits and terrorists, and how much that passed through them to the mass murderers as ransom.

“Sheikh Gumi should tread with caution. The world is watching him for hobnobbing with bandits and terrorists.

“He should stop deceiving himself, the world already knows who he is working for, and whose interest he defends.

“Sheikh Gumi, tell us your friend, and we will tell you who you are! An advocate of bandits can’t claim to be a true Islamic cleric,” Powerful said.

