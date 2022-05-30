From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has frowned at the oil well dispute between Imo and Rivers States governments, with a warning to the Rivers’ Governor, Nyesom Wike, to rescind his decision or face a greater consequence.

Also, the group has urged Governor Hope Uzodimma, to return the communities ceded to Rivers to Imo state.

This was contained in a statement released by the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, yesterday. Powerful warned that such action could lead to a great calamity in future, even as it advised the communities involved to retrace their steps before it’s too late.

“We suggest to the communities that fall into this deceptive venture masterminded by Nyesom Wike to retrace their steps, considering that this singular act could attract futuristic destructive effects.”

Powerful has also accused Wike of luring the affected communities with the sum of N150,000.00 monthly.

“Wike in his promises dangled a deceptive monetary bait value of N150,000.00 monthly payment per family. Those who think that it will be consistent will regret; you cannot, for the sake of N150,000.00 and mortgage the lives of unborn children in those communities.”

He named the affected communities as Umuapu, Aware, Ihe, Obeti and Asa communities.

Powerful further warned: “Any community in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State that wishes to join Rivers State, due to poor economic state and the hope of N150,000.00, should know that Wike will not be the River state governor forever, therefore, should remain where God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama placed them, as the near future would be greater.

“It is a known fact that the Imo state government failed in their obligations as it concerns the predicaments they are facing in that area, but they must forget Wike with his satanic offer. Wike’s deceptive offer would harm them and their children in future, as such may not be sustainable by successive governments. Moreover, Biafra restoration approaches hastily.

“With the same opportunity, we call on the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, to look into the welfare of the communities and those already ceded to Rivers State with a view to return them to Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo state, as such would foster harmony.”

