From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the recent utterance by the minister of Informarion, Lai Mohammed supporting amnesty for bandits as shameful and disgraceful.

In a statement by the group’s media and publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful to newsmen in Owerri, he said “It’s great amusement, a disgraceful statement credited to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, that he supports amnesty for bandits. Lai Mohammed should be ashamed of himself for advocating amnesty for murderous bandits but justifying proscription for peaceful agitators.

“Lai Mohammed shamelessly justified Nigeria’s black market proscription of a peaceful movement like IPOB instead of bandits and other terrorist groups rampaging the North and ravaging the South. This is the height of hypocrisy.

“Nigeria is in bed with terrorists but up in arms against innocent citizens agitating for freedom. IPOB never declared any war against Nigeria or her citizens yet it was unilaterally proscribed and bannished by Government. But bandits have been on killing spree of innocent Indigenous citizens of Nigeria yet the same Government is seeking amnesty for the blood suckers. What a disgraceful irony.” Powerful said.

“Victims of Fulani bandits, herdsmen and terrorists have always borne the brunt alone without any succour from Government. Instead of seeking ways to bring these criminals to book Lai Mohammed and his fellow terrorist sponsors are busy looking for ways to compensate their foot soldiers.

“Lai Mohammed has simply confirmed to the whole world that Nigeria government and her partners in crime are the key sponsors of the numerous killer squads and terrorists terrorizing the country. The whole world must take note of this man who has consistently defended terrorists in Nigeria.

“Alhaji lai Muhammadu has shown and presented himself as the spokesman of bandits. He has never hidden his soft spot for terrorists. The world must hold him accountable for the atrocities of Fulani bandits and terrorist ravaging Nigeria. When the chips are down the masterminds of terrorism in Nigeria must stand trial for their evil actions. Powerful claimed.